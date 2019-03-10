|
|
Maria Bartolomeo
Galloway Township - Maria Bartolomeo, 95, of Galloway, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
Legacy
A strong willed woman with a giving and generous nature, Maria was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and always there for them. Maria was a hard worker and loved to shop, watch soap operas and tend to her garden.
Family
Beloved wife of the late Nicholas; dear daughter of the late Jennie Moscariello; devoted mother of Toni (James) Parkinson, Barbara Malak; cherished grandmother of Diana (Kirt), Christina (Michael), Joey (Danielle), Nicole (Mark), Kristy (Jason), great grandmother of Nicholas, Lindsay, Anthony, Sierra, Kayla, Gabriel, Mario, Kirt, Jr., Alexia, Alli, Brayden and great great grandmother of Nicholas, Jr.; dear sister of Rita Puli and the late Tony Moscariello. Maria is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maria's viewing on Wednesday, 9:00 - 10:15 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM at Holy Angel Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Euclid and Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ. Interment Wenonah Cemetery, Mantua, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greater NJ Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road Suite 105, Florham, Park, NJ 07932.
share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019