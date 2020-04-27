|
|
Maria Bralinska
Berlin - On April 27, 2020, (nee Pszeniczna) of Berlin, formerly of Camden. Age 71.
Beloved wife of the late Stanislaw Bralinski. Loving mother of Urszula Kozicki of Marlton, Edyta Paluch of Sewell, Izabela Bralinska of Berlin and Marta Bralinska of Williamstown. Proud grandmother of Angelika Paluch, Pascal Dylewicz and Kalina Dean.
Mrs. Bralinska was a retired environmental healthcare associate employed by West Jersey Hospital in Camden for over 20 years.
Due to current restrictions funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Maria's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020