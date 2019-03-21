|
Maria Hollerbach
West Cape May - HOLLERBACH (nee Mager), Maria - 94, of West Cape May and formerly of Blenheim passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. Born in Solla, Germany, Maria and her late husband, Louis immigrated to the United States in 1956. She has been a resident of West Cape May since 1990. Maria retired from Eastern Knitting Mills in 1985 and was very accomplished in her craft. She was a former member of the Hansa Club in Pennsauken and a current member of the Women's Club of Cape May. She loved knitting and cooking for family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Louis Hollerbach (2011) and 10 of her 12 siblings. Maria is forever loved by her family which includes her son, Dieter Hollerbach; daughter-in-law, Penny (nee Shiles); grandsons, Alan and Daniel; sisters Lilly and Christl and several nieces and nephews in Germany. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019