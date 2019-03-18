|
|
Maria Luciani
Cherry Hill - LUCIANI-
Maria, (nee Carosella) age 80 of Cherry Hill on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Massimo. Loving mother of the late Angela Luciani. Dear sister of Liliana (Lorenzo) Addari of Burlington and sister in-law Mariana (Frank) Carosella -Maloney of Cherry Hill. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill.
To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 18, 2019