Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church,
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Luciani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Luciani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Luciani Obituary
Maria Luciani

Cherry Hill - LUCIANI-

Maria, (nee Carosella) age 80 of Cherry Hill on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Massimo. Loving mother of the late Angela Luciani. Dear sister of Liliana (Lorenzo) Addari of Burlington and sister in-law Mariana (Frank) Carosella -Maloney of Cherry Hill. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now