Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Maria Mazzone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Mazzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Mazzone


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Mazzone Obituary
Maria Mazzone

Deptford - Maria Mazzone (nee Scarpato), on September 14, 2019, of Deptford; formerly of Haddon Twp. Age 60. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Mazzone. Devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Rita (nee Mongelli) Scarpato. Loving sister of Ralph Scarpato Jr., Nancy Scarpato, and the late John Scarpato. Dear aunt of Nicole, Lauren, Steven, and Brittany Scarpato. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 1160 US 22 #103, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now