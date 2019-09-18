|
Maria Mazzone
Deptford - Maria Mazzone (nee Scarpato), on September 14, 2019, of Deptford; formerly of Haddon Twp. Age 60. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Mazzone. Devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Rita (nee Mongelli) Scarpato. Loving sister of Ralph Scarpato Jr., Nancy Scarpato, and the late John Scarpato. Dear aunt of Nicole, Lauren, Steven, and Brittany Scarpato. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 1160 US 22 #103, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019