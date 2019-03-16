Services
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-0047
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph'
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Maria R. Bagliani


1939 - 2019
Maria R. Bagliani Obituary
Maria R. Bagliani

Hammonton - Maria R. Bagliani (nee Ingemi), 80 passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Maria, along with her husband Francis founded Bagliani's Food Market in Hammonton in 1959. Maria was actively involved with both Saint Joseph School and St. Joseph's Church, where she served as Eucharistic Minister as well as a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Maria enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis , son Victor and her parents Antonio (Tony) and Vincenzina (Jennie) Ingemi. She is survived by five sons, Vincent (Rita), of Maine, Francis III (Jode) of Hammonton, John (Nancy) of Florida, Anthony (Lauren) of Hammonton, Stephen (Rachael) of Hammonton, and nine grandchildren, Paul, Rebecca, Matthew, Nicholas, Luciano, Lacy, Franco, Zachary and Kayla.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, S. First Road in Hammonton.

Family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019
