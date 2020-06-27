Maria R. O'Brien (nee Farina)
Berlin - Maria R. O'Brien (nee Farina) age 79 of Berlin, NJ passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Maria was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years James H. O'Brien. Survived by her devoted daughter Lisa Castano (Troy). Treasured Gram to Michael Castano (Melissa), and Gina Castano. Cherished GG to the loves of her life, Owen and Emilia. Also predeceased by her parents Albert and Rita Farina and her brothers Albert Jr. and Joseph.
Maria had a long working career starting at Campbell Soup; she then went to Lower Camden Co. Regional where she met her husband and on to SDA where she worked for 32 years. Maria was very active at Our Lady of Mount Carmel/St. Simon Stock Parish. For many years she was President of the Altar Rosary Society and ran the annual Flea Market. She was a Eucharistic Minister, and held leadership positions for annual events such as Roots Night and fundraisers. She was also involved in the Hope group where she met wonderful friends with whom she loved to travel and have fun.
Maria loved cooking, traveling, the beach, her church, and most of all hosting holidays for family. She was truly the Matriarch of an adoring family; and her family meant the world to her. She will certainly be missed by everyone whose life she touched. Heaven just received the kindest angel.
Maria's services at this time are being held privately and a memorial mass for her will be held at a later date when public health concerns lessen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 157 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009 or St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ, 08009; https://www.stsimonstock.net/CharitableGiving. To leave lasting condolences, memories, photos/videos, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.