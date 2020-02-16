|
Maria Russomanno
Mount Laurel - Maria Russomanno (Nee Tamburro), age 92 passed away on February 14, 2020 at her residence in Mount Laurel.
Maria was a resident of Mount Laurel and Surf City, NJ. She worked for several years for RCA and later in life for Campbell Soup as a telephone operator. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, crafts, crocheting, gardening and going to Surf City on LBI.
She was predeceased by her husband Celestino; her son, Salvatore; her sisters, Rose Mary Tamburro and Toni Somers and brother Jimmy Tamburro. Maria is survived by her daughter, Maria Russomanno Czaplicki (Kenneth); her granddaughter, Jenna Czaplicki; her daughter in law Katherine Russomanno and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 11am to 12 Noon immediately followed by her funeral service both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals 212 Ark Road Mount Laurel NJ 08054. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550 Chicago, IL 60601 or to Samaritian Hospice 5 Eves Drive Ste. 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020