Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Russomanno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Russomanno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Russomanno Obituary
Maria Russomanno

Mount Laurel - Maria Russomanno (Nee Tamburro), age 92 passed away on February 14, 2020 at her residence in Mount Laurel.

Maria was a resident of Mount Laurel and Surf City, NJ. She worked for several years for RCA and later in life for Campbell Soup as a telephone operator. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, crafts, crocheting, gardening and going to Surf City on LBI.

She was predeceased by her husband Celestino; her son, Salvatore; her sisters, Rose Mary Tamburro and Toni Somers and brother Jimmy Tamburro. Maria is survived by her daughter, Maria Russomanno Czaplicki (Kenneth); her granddaughter, Jenna Czaplicki; her daughter in law Katherine Russomanno and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 11am to 12 Noon immediately followed by her funeral service both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals 212 Ark Road Mount Laurel NJ 08054. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550 Chicago, IL 60601 or to Samaritian Hospice 5 Eves Drive Ste. 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -