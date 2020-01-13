|
Sister Maria Sylvia Giraldo, LSIC
Atlantic City - Sister M. Sylvia Giraldo, age 76, died on January 11, 2020 at St. John Retreat House, Atlantic City, NJ. Born Maria Edilma in Cali, Colombia, she entered the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in 1976 and professed her perpetual vows in 1982. Sister Sylvia served as a Catholic school teacher and from 1988 was religious education coordinator and pastoral worker at Holy Spirit Parish, Atlantic City, with a year on mission in Mexico and from 1999 as religious education coordinator and pastoral worker at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Atlantic City till 2016. Sister is survived by members of her community, her brothers, Fr. Danilo Giraldo, Natanael Giraldo (married to Betty Giraldo) and sisters, Natalia Echeverry, Lucrecia Czigany, Edilia Campo, Edelia Padula (married to Silvio Padula), Cenelia Marquez, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, January 16, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with Vespers at 5:00 PM and Holy Mass at 7:00 PM at the LSIC Provincialate , 1000 Cropwell Rd., Cherry Hill and Friday, January 17, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 10:00 AM at the Provincialate. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Servant Sisters I.C., Provincialate, 1000 Cropwell Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Arrangements and supervision by CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME of Runnemede. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020