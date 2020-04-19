|
Maria T. DeFiore
Washington Township - Maria T. DeFiore (nee Clarizia), a resident of Washington Township, NJ passed away on April 16. 2020. She was 95.
Maria was caring and devoted to her family. She had unconditional love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an incredible seamstress, making scarfs, blankets and clothes for her family. She was fun to be around and always had kind words for everyone. Her laughter was contagious. She loved going out for long rides especially to the casinos and enjoyed the time out with her family. She loved family gatherings and cooking dinner for the entire family. She loved to bake cookies and Easter pies. She will be deeply missed.
She is the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Leonard L. DeFiore; devoted mother of Louise (Louis) Riccelli; Leonard (Deborah) DeFiore and Adele (William) Nicolosi; dear sister to her sister Amelia Stabile (Angelo) and brothers Eugenio, the late Anthony and the late Mario; loving grandmother of 7 and cherished great grandmother of 12.
Maria is predeceased by her parents, Eugenio and Adelaide Clarizia (nee Corsanno).
Due to the National Health Crisis; Interment will be held privately for immediate family. An announcement will be made in the future for a visitation with Maria's family and a Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Maria's honor may be made to the World Health Organization to help fight Covid-19 at https://covid19responsefund.org/
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020