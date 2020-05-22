|
Marian Anderson (nee Gorski)
Cherry Hill - Marian Anderson (nee Gorski), age 89 on May 19th.
Loving Wife of the late Francis Anderson and sister to Jack Gorski, Helen Burckley and Louise Slater (all predeceased)
Survived by her loving children, Susan Scarangelo(Michael predeceased), Stephen Anderson, Paul Anderson, Joseph Anderson(Nancy) Phillip Anderson (Kristine) Germaine Lewis (predeceased). Loving grandmother to Brittany Cintron(Will ), Kyle Lewis, Sean Anderson, Keith Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Brooke Anderson and one great granddaughter, Savannah Rivera. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031or online stjosephvilla.org
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Alloway Funeral Home Merchantville, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020