Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian (Gorski) Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian (Gorski) Anderson Obituary
Marian Anderson (nee Gorski)

Cherry Hill - Marian Anderson (nee Gorski), age 89 on May 19th.

Loving Wife of the late Francis Anderson and sister to Jack Gorski, Helen Burckley and Louise Slater (all predeceased)

Survived by her loving children, Susan Scarangelo(Michael predeceased), Stephen Anderson, Paul Anderson, Joseph Anderson(Nancy) Phillip Anderson (Kristine) Germaine Lewis (predeceased). Loving grandmother to Brittany Cintron(Will ), Kyle Lewis, Sean Anderson, Keith Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Brooke Anderson and one great granddaughter, Savannah Rivera. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life mass will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031or online stjosephvilla.org

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Alloway Funeral Home Merchantville, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -