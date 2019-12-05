|
Marian B. Litwak
Haddonfield, NJ - Marian Bernardine Litwak (nee Molner) age 92 yrs.of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 in Brandywine Senior Living in Haddonfield. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Anthony Bernard Litwak, and is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Bushey (Dean) and Maureen Mercogliano (Bruce), and son, Anthony. Additionally, Marian was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Born in Shenandoah, PA on December 10, 1926 to Sadie Toczylousky and Joseph Molner, Marian graduated from Senandoah High School in 1944, and received her Registered Nurse (RN) degree from Ashland Hospital School of Nursing, Ashland, PA in 1948. Although Marian never called attention to herself, she had great impact on her family and community. She was a beautiful seamstress and baked a secret recipe chocolate cake that ignited bidding wars at many a bake sale. Doctors at West Jersey Hospital and Virtua Hospitals referred to Marian as "a real deal of a nurse", and there was a cadre of fledgling doctors in debt to her for steering them safely through their early years in the hospital setting. She kept up with her children's activities juggling career and family in a time when most women did not work outside the home. Marian lived a long and fruitful life, and leaves this world a better place.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield. A visitation will take place in the church immediately before the Mass, beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Christ the King Church or simply perform a random act of kindness.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019