Marian D. Ehrmann
Mickleton, NJ - Marian D Ehrmann (nee Dowdell), 88, of Mickleton, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Legacy
Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Marian was a resident of Brooklawn for 35 years and has lived in Mickleton for the past 26 years. She was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Class of 1949, and married 51 years to her high school sweetheart James J. Ehrmann. Marian was devoted to her husband, and her pride and her greatest accomplishment was raising her 5 children. She was a woman of faith, fun loving, and very active in her children's activities. Marian lovingly tended to her home, was an avid reader and was her grandchildrens biggest fan. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved Notre Dame.
Family
Beloved wife of the late James J. Ehrmann; Loving mother of James J. (Diane), Kathleen Jackson (Reginald), Nancy Ehrmann, Susan Snyder (Frank) and Thomas Ehrmann (Mary); Cherished Mom Mom of Ryan, Brett, Reggie, Michele, Phillip, Frankie, Michael, Steven, Tracey, Tommy and Danny; dear Gi Gi of 12 and one on the way.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marian's viewing on Saturday, 3/14/2020, 8:00 - 9:30 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Michael's RC Church, 313 Memorial Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ. Interment at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marian's name to the New Jersey Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or at sonj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020