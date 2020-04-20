|
|
Marian Ferry
Cherry Hill - Marian Ferry (nee Podlas) of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late William Ferry. Marian was preceded in death by her brother, Jerome, her sister Eleanor, her brother-in-law Don, and her sister-in-law Marie. She is survived by her loving brother Norman Podlas, sister-in-law Luzia Podlas and many nieces and nephews. Marian will be greatly missed by her dear friends Jacki and Rose Ann and the many kind friends and care givers she loved spending time with.
Marian was born in Newark, NJ and graduated from East Side High School. She worked at Sherwin Williams where she met her cherished husband Bill. Marian loved to cook, do crafts, and go on cruises. Marian was a member of Holy Eucharist Parish and an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Marian also enjoyed volunteering with the Little Servant Sisters. Funeral services will be private.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Marian's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of ?owers, contributions in Marian's memory may be made to Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 1000 Cropwell Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or Holy Eucharist Parish, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Arrangements by the Schetter Funeral Home of Cherry Hill NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020