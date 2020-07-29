Marian Frances Stack



Medford - Marian Frances Stack, 67, of Medford, NJ, formerly of Natrona Heights, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Marlton, NJ.



Born in Natrona Heights, PA, Marian resided in Medford since 1983. She was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford. Marian loved animals and donated every month to North Shore Animal League of America. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her 9 grandchildren.



Daughter of the late Stephen Sugajski; she is survived by her mother Theresa Sugajski; her loving husband of 48 years, Gregg Stack; her loving children, Kristen Logan (Larry) and Greg Stack; Her siblings, Doris Swick (Dave) of Lower Burrell, PA, Stephen Sugajski (Shirley) of Sarver, PA, and Carolyn Sankovich (Michael) of Lower Burrell, PA; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Stack of Winter Haven, FL, and Edward Stack (Kim) of Lecanto, FL; 9 grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden, Noah, Luke, Peyton, Ryan, Trent, Emelia and John; and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10-11AM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 11AM, at the funeral home.



Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marian's memory to North Shore Animal League of America, 20 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.



Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.









