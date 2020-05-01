Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
New Saint Mary's Cemetery
Marian J. Hanely


1925 - 2020
Marian J. Hanely Obituary
Marian J. Hanely

Bellmawr - Marian June Hanley (nee Jones), on May 1, 2020; formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Hanley, Sr. for 65 years. Devoted mother of Joan Fryer (William) and Robert Hanley, Jr. Loving grandmother of Lindsay Fryer, Carly Molino (Dante), Jill Owen (David), and Matthew Hanley. Marian enjoyed hosting her family, especially on special occasions such as birthdays and holidays. She will be dearly missed by her family. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private burial will take place of New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020
