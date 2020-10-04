1/
Marian Mae Wiese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Mae Wiese

Cherry Hill - On October 1, 2020, Marian Mae Wiese (nee Hammond) passed away at Atria Assisted Living in Cherry Hill. Born in Camden, Marian had been a resident for over 50 years of the Apple Hill section of Downs Farm Development in Cherry Hill. A longtime member of Magnolia United Methodist Church, she was an accomplished, lifelong watercolor artist having attended the Philadelphia College of Art.

Marian was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold and her sister, Elaine Ashton. She is lovingly survived by her children, Raymond (Cynthia) Wiese of Voorhees and Terry (Steve) Tischler of Mays Landing; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; her sister, Frances "Frannie" LaCasse as well as many loving nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Friday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill where her Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.alz.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved