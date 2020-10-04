Marian Mae Wiese
Cherry Hill - On October 1, 2020, Marian Mae Wiese (nee Hammond) passed away at Atria Assisted Living in Cherry Hill. Born in Camden, Marian had been a resident for over 50 years of the Apple Hill section of Downs Farm Development in Cherry Hill. A longtime member of Magnolia United Methodist Church, she was an accomplished, lifelong watercolor artist having attended the Philadelphia College of Art.
Marian was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold and her sister, Elaine Ashton. She is lovingly survived by her children, Raymond (Cynthia) Wiese of Voorhees and Terry (Steve) Tischler of Mays Landing; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; her sister, Frances "Frannie" LaCasse as well as many loving nieces and nephews
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Friday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill where her Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.alz.org
.