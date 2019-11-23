Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Trinity Armenian Church
101 Ashmead Rd
Cheltenham, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Markarian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Markarian

Marian Markarian Obituary
Marian Markarian

Age 82 of Riverton NJ and Pennsauken NJ passed peacefully in her sleep 11/21/2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. She is predeceased by her husband Sahak Markarian and leaves behind a son Gary Markarian (Paula) of Englewood Florida and Noreen Boncross (Peter) of Cinnaminson and beloved grandson Evan Boncross who became the love of her life. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday morning 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa. 19012. Funeral Services to begin 10:30 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to above mentioned church in Marian's memory. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
