Haddonfield - On December 11, 2019, Marian S. (nee Schrank). Beloved wife of the late, Richard MacLay Creamer. Survived by 2 nieces and a nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 17th beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. There will be no Visitation/Viewing prior to Mass. Interment will be held privately at Middle Spring Cemetery, Middle Spring, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Rose of Lima Church or Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Middle Spring, PA. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019