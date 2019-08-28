|
|
Marian S. Ortlip
Waterford Works - Marian Stella Ortlip (nee MacPherson) age 85yrs of Waterford Works, NJ passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019. She left this world the way she wanted, quickly and without pain. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who was kind and thoughtful to everyone she met. Born and raised in Philadelphia she graduated from the Dobbins Vocational School in 1952. She married and moved to Stratford, NJ in 1964 where she and her husband Paul created a happy home and raised 3 children. Later in life she moved to Waterford, NJ and lived with her daughter. In the summers she looked forward to spending time with her other daughter in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Marian loved playing the piano in her honky-tonk style along with the accordion, organ and marimba. She enjoyed being the pianist at her church for many years. She was also active with the local Atco Seniors group where she made many friends. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Marian is predeceased by her husband, Paul Ortlip and her grandson Shawn Greenhalgh. She is survived by her children, Marian "Debbie" Greenhalgh (Headley) of Waterford Works, NJ, Paul Ortlip (Margaret) of East Greenville, PA and Karen Sandora of Wildwood Crest, NJ, her sister and brother, Betty Painter (Bill) and Charles MacPherson (Jan) and her grandchildren, Rebecca, Paul, Rachael, Allison, Maggie and Suzanne. Her viewing will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 8:30am to 9:30am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 9:30am. Internment will follow at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019