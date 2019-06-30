|
|
Marian Therese Barry
Haddon Heights - Marian Therese (nee Plavcan), Age 84, of Haddon Heights and formerly of Barrington passed away in her sleep June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Barry; loving mother of Jacquelene (Mike )Wypych, John (Renee) Barry, Therese "Tracey" Barry, Danielle Costello, Joseph (Michele DelGiorno-fiancee) Barry and Michelle (Bill) Visconto; Loving Nana of Shea Barry, Ryan Costello, Jackson Visconto, Gigi Costello, Will Visconto and Colin Barry; sister of Frances Gallagher and Beth Sarson; Predeceased by sister, Joan Plavcan, and brother, Buddy Plavcan.
Marian Therese graduated from Camden Catholic H.S. in 1952, Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, and received a BSN from Villanova University in 1959. She worked as an RN in various phases of nursing for 35 years and retired in 1999. She was previously an active member of St. Frances de Sales Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered as a school nurse. She was an avid reader who enjoyed musical theatre, crafts, the beach, but number one to her was always family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:00-10:45a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Avenue, Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00a.m. In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to: Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sr. Catherine Mulcahy, 424 E. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08099. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019