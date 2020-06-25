Mariann J. Corcoran
Gloucester City - On June 23, 2020. Age 91. Born in Malaga, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward B. and Louise Ann (Tomensky) Hill. Beloved mother of Kevin J. Corcoran (Luanne) and Janice Judge (Robert); loving grandmother of Jeffrey Judge, Jennifer Steinberg (Evan), Steven Corcoran (Fallon), Nicole Corcoran; great grandmother of Nolan Samuel Steinberg; sister of Edward Hill (Sharon), Louise Kohler (Edward) and Carol Branson (Jim). Mariann was also predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Samuel F. Corcoran.
A longtime resident of Gloucester City, she was a graduate of Gloucester High School. Mariann worked for 28 years as a cafeteria worker in the St. Mary's Catholic Grammar School. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church, member of the community choir in Gloucester City and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Giese #439.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27th at 11:15 am at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 am. Entombment will be held privately in New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Please do not send flowers due to severe allergies. Contributions may be made in memory of Mariann to; St. Mary's Church, or Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08053. Please write Mariann Corcoran in the memo.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Mariann J. Corcoran. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Gloucester City - On June 23, 2020. Age 91. Born in Malaga, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward B. and Louise Ann (Tomensky) Hill. Beloved mother of Kevin J. Corcoran (Luanne) and Janice Judge (Robert); loving grandmother of Jeffrey Judge, Jennifer Steinberg (Evan), Steven Corcoran (Fallon), Nicole Corcoran; great grandmother of Nolan Samuel Steinberg; sister of Edward Hill (Sharon), Louise Kohler (Edward) and Carol Branson (Jim). Mariann was also predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Samuel F. Corcoran.
A longtime resident of Gloucester City, she was a graduate of Gloucester High School. Mariann worked for 28 years as a cafeteria worker in the St. Mary's Catholic Grammar School. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church, member of the community choir in Gloucester City and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Giese #439.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27th at 11:15 am at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 am. Entombment will be held privately in New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Please do not send flowers due to severe allergies. Contributions may be made in memory of Mariann to; St. Mary's Church, or Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08053. Please write Mariann Corcoran in the memo.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Mariann J. Corcoran. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.