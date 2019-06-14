|
Marianna I. Kaczorowski
West Chester - Mariana I. Koczorowski, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, formerly of Collingswood, passed away June 6, 2019 age 74 years. She is predeceased by beloved husband, Richard E. Kaczorowski and sister Patricia Zitomer. She is survived by children: Jeanine Moore (Clint) and Jason Koczorowski (Kerry), grandchildren: Madelyn, Coen, Jeremy, Samantha and Sydney. She is also survived by her brothers: Michael Kulak (Rose), Paul Kulak (Kathy) as well as nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside service held for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood. Please leave your remembrances of Marianna on Blake-Doyle.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 14, 2019