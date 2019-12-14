Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Marianne Corradetti (nee Ambrusa) passed away suddenly on December 9, 2019. After telling her daughter and friend: "I've had a wonderful life."

Born in Philadelphia. Marianne was 87 years old. Marianne lived in Cinnaminson for 55 years and retiring to her Ocean City home 5 years ago. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Anthony Corradetti. Loving mother of Maribeth (Gary) Stuffo, Robert Corradetti, Michael Corradetti. Devoted Mom-mom to Gary, Nicholas and Alexandria.

Sister of Joseph Ambrusa, the late Adeline Moffa and the late Rita Mulroy

Marianne was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church community and St. Frances Cabrini Parish of OC, NJ.

Marianne enjoyed time spent with family and friends, gardening, shopping cooking, eating, traveling and especially attending events with her grandchildren

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North. Marianne's Funeral Mass will follow 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, NJ.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill.

To share your memories of Marianne, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
