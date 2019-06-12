Services
Magnolia - Marianne Doyle(nee Fox) of Magnolia, NJ formally of Wenonah.

Beloved mother of Linda Sheeks & son-in-law Michael of Magnolia. Loving grandmother of Robyn Shuttleton & husband George of Deptford, Michael Sheeks & wife Dawn of Arp, Texas & Great- grandmother of Crystal, Kayla, Alyssa, & Mikey. Cherished friend of "Jay" Frataroli of Franklinville. Marianne loved yard saling, Wildwood, the casino's, & her cats Roxey & Midnight! She was loved & will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bayada Hospice.

Published in Courier-Post on June 12, 2019
