Marianne E. Kraus
1954 - 2020
Marianne E. Kraus

Audubon - (nee Ksiazek) On November 7, 2020 of Audubon, NJ age 66yrs. Beloved wife of William. Devoted mother of Laura Andrews (Sean). Loving granny of Sean. Dear sister of Linda Palmquist (David), Michael Ksiazek (Carol), Christine Wilson (Glenn), Richard Ksiazek, and Barbara Ksiazek. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marianne was never one to dilly-daily. A dear sister, devoted wife, loving mothing, cherished grandmother, and shameless aunt. She worked hard and burned bright every day. Sometimes, she was a bit hot to handle, but you always knew that she was telling you the truth, with love. She expected the best from everyone that she met and never hesitated to offer help when she noticed someone in need. Her fierce commitment to care for those she knew and loved made her a powerful force in our lives. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net Arrangements by POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, Barrington, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
