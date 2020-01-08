|
Marianne M. Passero
Barrington, NJ - Marianne M. Passero was called home at the age of 73 from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She loved the Jersey Shore, especially when she was with her family. After almost two years apart, Marianne and her husband Alfred were reunited on January 6, 2020.
Marianne is survived by her daughter Christine (Erik) Swain and her son John Passero. She is the sister of Bruce (Joy) Kline, Jeanette (Debra) Carr, Derene Gifford, Michele (Robert) O'Neill, Donna Lynn ( the late William) DeTora, Kenneth (Shelley) Kline, and her late brother Joseph (Judith) Kline. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Isabella and Austin, along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to share your heartfelt memories with Marianne's family on Saturday from 9:30am-11:30am at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church 809 Park Avenue, Collingswood followed by a memorial Mass at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 https://www.chop.edu/ To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020