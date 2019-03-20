|
|
Marie A. Goodman
Washington Twp. - (nee Tropiano) on March 18, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife of Herbert. Loving mother of Jessica Laborde (Travis) and James Goodman (Marci). Devoted grandmother of Carter and Parker.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 10:15 am - 12:15 pm at SS Peter & Paul RCC, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:15 pm. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019