Vineland - Marie A. O'Donnell "Mary", 95, of Vineland, formerly of Cherry Hill and Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home. She was born February 8, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Paolo and Rosario Triolo. She was a seamstress for a Philadelphia clothing manufacturer. Marie was predeceased by her loving husband, James L. O'Donnell in 2012. She is survived by her sister, Grace Clerico; her children, Lorraine Stackenwalt, Loretta Rennie (Ray), and Larry O'Donnell. Loving grandmother of Greg Stackenwalt (Jennifer), Geoffrey Stackenwalt (Erin), Sean Stackenwalt (Melissa), Katelin Senese (Mark), Colleen Rennie (Miranda) and great grandchildren Riley, Eli, Maddie, Emily, Nicholas, Miles, Mason and Rowan. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, January 17th from 2pm-4pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 4pm. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020