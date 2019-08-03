|
Marie Ann DiSipio
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Barnes) Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Donald DiSipio. Loving mother of Donna Fauscette, David DiSipio, Robby DiSipio, Debbie Klein (Lance) and the late Joseph DiSipio. Devoted grandmother of Jess and Kendyl Fauscette, Danny, Nicole, and Destiny DiSipio, Mckenna and Dalton Klein. Dear sister of Walter Barnes, Jr. and Pegi Michelini. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mrs. DiSipio has worked as a nurse for over 50 years, spending over 30 years at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 3, 2019