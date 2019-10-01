Services
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Marie Ann Johnson Speel


1938 - 2019
Marie Ann Johnson Speel Obituary
Marie Ann Johnson Speel

St. Petersburg - Marie Ann Johnson Speel, 81, wife of Robert Grant Speel, Sr., died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home.

Born January 6, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of Robert Jones and the late Josephine Yankauska Jones. She retired from Bank of America in St. Petersburg, FL.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years; a son, William Haigh (Karen) of NJ; step-son, Robert G. Speel, Jr. of NC; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her step-father, Robert Jones of NJ.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Sumter S.P.C.A., 1140 S. Guignard Dr., Sumter, SC 29150.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019
