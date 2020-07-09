1/
Marie B. Sheffield
1936 - 2020
Marie B. Sheffield

Haddon Township - (nee Graziani) On July 8, 2020, of Haddon Twp., NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 83 years.

Dear mother of Bill (the late Deborah), Michael (Robbin), Sean (the late Dee), the late Mary Lutz, Kevin (Katrina) and Scott (Mary). Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marie was a longtime employee of Campbell Soup Co., Camden, NJ. She enjoyed traveling, reading but most especially loved being a grandmother.

Funeral Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
