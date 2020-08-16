Marie Birge
Pleasantville - (nee De Lucas) passed peacefully on August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 84 years old.
Marie was born and raised in Philadelphia where she attended Bartram High School. She is predeceased by her parents John and Frances (nee Falance), and her brothers John and Anthony.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Frances Morrison (Ann Marino), Lisa Birge-Price (Jim) both of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and son Donald Henry Birge of New York City as well as grandsons, Michael (Lindsay), Bryon, Eric and Randy.
Marie spent most of her adult life in Stratford, NJ and worked at Paree' Cleaners, Cards and Gifts. She was known and adored by all the locals and many referred to her as "Marie from Paree'". For the past several years she resided at Villa Raffaella Assisted Living Center in Pleasantville NJ.
Services will be held at Fresh Start Church, 1049 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ on Tuesday August 18th. A public viewing will begin at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. The burial will be private.
Marie was a supporter of St Jude Children's Research Hospital and she adored the Sisters and care givers at Villa Raffaella. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to either organization. https://www.stjude.org http://www.villaraffaella.com
