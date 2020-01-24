Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Marie C. Caracciolo Obituary
Marie C. Caracciolo

Berlin - Marie C. Caracciolo, age 93 years of Berlin, NJ (formerly of Hammonton, NJ) passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Mrs. Caracciolo is predeceased by her husband Louis and her son William. She is survived by her sons, Louis Caracciolo of Atco, NJ and Robert Caracciolo of Florida. Grandmother of 5, Great Grandmother of 11.

Born in Blue Anchor, NJ Marie was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. She enjoyed the time she spent at the winery and was always cooking for her family and friends. She was very proud of her Italian Heritage, but most of all, she was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11:00am. Entombment with prayers of final commendation will be held at the Greenmount Mausoleum, S. 1st. Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
