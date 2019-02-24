Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Marie O'Neill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Maple Shade - Marie C. O'Neill (nee Higman) of Maple Shade passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was 93 years old. Born on January 22, 1926 in Philadelphia, she moved to Maple Shade 64 years ago. Marie retired from Met Life, she was a parishioner of OLPH church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, OLPH Seniors Group and the Leisure Club. She enjoyed playing Pinochle.

Beloved wife of the late William J. O'Neill, loving mother of William J. O'Neill, Jr., Dennis O'Neill and Paul (Patricia) O'Neill, cherished grandmother of 3, dear sister of George (Mary) Higman, also survived by niece, Barbara Ann Kiniry and nephew, Frank Zampogna.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Tuesday, February 26th, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to OLPH Church at the above address. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2019
