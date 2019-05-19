Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Whittick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Whittick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie C. Whittick Obituary
Marie C. Whittick

Gloucester Twp - On May 16, 2019 (nee Moll) of Gloucester Twp., formerly of Oaklyn, NJ, age 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul S. Whittick, loving mother of Joseph P. Whittick (Camille), Regina M. Coker (Edward), and the late Paul M. Whittick and dear sister of Eileen Prusienski (Andy), Geraldine Gaines (Don) and the late Doris Licalzi (late Jasper). She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Cecelia, Francis, Anthony, Charlotte, Megan, Justine and Jade. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now