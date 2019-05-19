|
|
Marie C. Whittick
Gloucester Twp - On May 16, 2019 (nee Moll) of Gloucester Twp., formerly of Oaklyn, NJ, age 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul S. Whittick, loving mother of Joseph P. Whittick (Camille), Regina M. Coker (Edward), and the late Paul M. Whittick and dear sister of Eileen Prusienski (Andy), Geraldine Gaines (Don) and the late Doris Licalzi (late Jasper). She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Cecelia, Francis, Anthony, Charlotte, Megan, Justine and Jade. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019