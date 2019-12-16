|
Marie Camerota Turkot (nee DiAntonio)
Mantua - On December 11, 2019, Marie Camerota Turkot (nee DiAntonio) passed away unexpectedly at home in Mantua. Born in Camden to Philip "Puppy" and Mildred DiAntonio, Marie was raised in Oaklyn. After marrying, she raised her children in Haddon Heights where she opened Camie's Beauty Salon in her home operating the salon there for 20 years. She later moved her shop to Franklinville where it remained until her passing.
Marie is the loving companion of Feed Hoch. She is the beloved mother of Chris (Kurt) Lofink, Robert A. (Doreen) Camerota, Philip (Valerie) Camerota and Connie (Gail) Camerota. She is the cherished grandmother of Cole, Matt, Sam, Jen, Michele, Maria and Jolie and great grandmother of Bradley. She is the dear sister of Doris (the late George) Burten and Vincent (Rose) DiAntonio. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Marie's wishes, funeral services will be private. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019