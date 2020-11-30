Marie "Cissy" Carney
Bellmawr - On November 24, 2020, Marie, age 68. Loving sister of Patrick (Dolores) Carney, Beverly (John) Panzarella, Sharlene (Tim) Kaercher, William (Michelle) Carney, Tim (Barb) Carney, Tom Carney, Laura Carney (Marty Waters), and MaryBeth Carney. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her parents William & Marie Carney; and her sister Kathleen Carney. Marie worked as a floor manager for the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday morning 11 am to 12 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke's Campus, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 pm, followed by cremation. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.