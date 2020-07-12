Marie Civitello

1/1
Marlton - (nee Gambino) Age 98. On July 11, 2010. Of Marlton, NJ formerly of Mt. Laurel. Beloved wife of 37 years to John Civitello. Devoted mother of Joyce Dickinson (Andrew), John (the late Lana), Robert (Joann) and Arlene Diehl (Richard). Dear sister of Joseph Gambino. Adoring grandmother of fourteen, caring great grandmother to nineteen and cherished great great grandmother of five. Marie graduated from the Fleischer Technical School in Philadelphia, PA and was an exceptional seamstress, always crafting items for her family, from bedding to wedding dresses. She was an operating room technician for over 25 years at Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, PA and was a marvelous dancer. She resided at Brightview Independent Living for the past nine years where she was the Blackjack Champion. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday July 16th from 9-10 AM at the Bradley FH, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140






