Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
43 W. Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ
Marie D. Kuehne


1949 - 2019
Marie D. Kuehne Obituary
Marie D. Kuehne

Cherry Hill - (nee Scandurra) passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 70.

Dear aunt of Anthony Scandurra (Mary Anne) and Mary Trotman. Also survived by many other family members and dear close friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 8 - 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Entombment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be mailed to St. Peters Church at the address above or to Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019
