Marie D. Peze
Merchantville - Marie Peze (nee Dunleavy), age 99 of Merchantville passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Marie was a 29 year resident of Holiday City in Williamstown and a leader in the Girl Scouts and Boys Scouts. She was an active church member and worked as a bookkeeper for various companies ultimately retiring from Dunleavy's Restaurant in Hainesport. She was an avid traveler and travel organizer. She particularly enjoyed traveling with her sisters Florence and Helen.
Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Peze; devoted mother of Richard Peze of Peachtree City, GA, Gary Peze (Diane) of Merchantville and Janice Withers (Dominic) of Tabernacle. Marie is survived by eight grandchildren, Siri Lackovic (Paul), Jeffrey Peze (Monica), Jessica Hickenbottom (William), Brett Peze (Jayne), David Peze (Amy), Ritchie Mazzaglia (Joy), Jillian Ormsby (Christopher), Ashley Cardini (Michael); eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by all seven of her siblings and their spouses.
A private family service will be held at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, Merchantville. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers for her service, her family requests they be sent to a local nursing home of the donor's choice in her honor. The family requests condolences and memories to be shared at www.gaskillbrown.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020