Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Yatzus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie D. Yatzus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie D. Yatzus Obituary
Marie D. Yatzus

Maple Shade - (nee Mastrullo) On November 8, 2019 age 96, formerly of Pennsauken, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Yatzus. Dear mother of Susan Grout and the late Margaret Sood. Loving grandmother of Stacey Sood, Eric Sood, Sarah Grout and Abigail Grout. Dear sister of Joseph (Toni) Mastrullo and all the late Angelo Mastrullo, Carmela Heineman, Margaret Mastrullo, and Samuel Mastrullo.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewings on Thursday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Friday morning from 9:00am to 10:00am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning 10:30am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Bellmawr, NJ. For those who desire, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to The , 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -