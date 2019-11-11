|
|
Marie D. Yatzus
Maple Shade - (nee Mastrullo) On November 8, 2019 age 96, formerly of Pennsauken, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Yatzus. Dear mother of Susan Grout and the late Margaret Sood. Loving grandmother of Stacey Sood, Eric Sood, Sarah Grout and Abigail Grout. Dear sister of Joseph (Toni) Mastrullo and all the late Angelo Mastrullo, Carmela Heineman, Margaret Mastrullo, and Samuel Mastrullo.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewings on Thursday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Friday morning from 9:00am to 10:00am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning 10:30am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Bellmawr, NJ. For those who desire, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to The , 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019