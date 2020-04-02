|
Marie Downes
Williamstown - Marie "Dolly" Downes (nee Valentino), age 92, of Williamstown died March 29, 2020.
Born in Camden, she lived there before moving to Williamstown in 1982.
Dolly was the wife of the late Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Casimir) Jastrzebski; one sister, Jean Mele; two brothers, Pasquale and John Valentino; two grandsons, Justin (Nicole) Jastrzebski and Adam (Lindsey) Jastrzebski; and one great grandson, Theo.
Viewing and burial is private due to current government restrictions. Arr. by Norton Funeral Home Williamstown. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020