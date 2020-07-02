Marie E. Gallagher
Haddon Township - On July 1, 2020, Marie E. Gallagher (nee Kaufmann), age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Taylor and Susan Krumich and predeceased by her sisters, Joan Marini and Fran McCutcheon. Devoted mother of Joseph (Colleen), Kevin (Ann), Michael (Janice), Marie (Joseph) and Sean. Devoted grandmother of Erin (Todd Steele), Joseph (Jennifer), Marie, Caitlin (Brendan Newell), Jennifer (Jonathan Mauer), Megan (Sean Guleman), Stephen, Aileen, Andrew, Rev. Peter Gallagher, Claire and 5 great grandchildren.
Marie was an RN who graduated from Misericordia Nursing School. She earned her BS from Villanova University where she was #1 in her graduating class. She had a long nursing career as a private duty registry and as an ER nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was a school nurse at Camden Catholic High School. She was the school nurse at Paul VI High School from 1982 - 1998. She is an honorary member of the Paul VI High School Alumni Hall of Fame. She was a devoted volunteer at the Cathedral Kitchen and at First Way of Collingswood. Finally, she enjoyed spending time with her family in Sea Isle City.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, July 6th from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (St. Vincent Pallotti Church), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Memorial donations can be made to First Way, 686 N. Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
for updated funeral regulations.