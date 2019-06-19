Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Marie Hanahan
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Stratford - Marie E. Hanahan, "Juckie", on June 15, 2019, of Stratford; formerly of Glendora. Age 89. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Catherine. Dear sister of the late Teresa, Walter, Jr. and Eileen. Loving aunt of Anthony DeMarco (Rose) and Ronald DeMarco (Christine). Also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Marie was lovingly cared for by Ron, Christine, Carly and Madison. Marie was a graduate of West Catholic High School, Philadelphia. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Teresa's Church. Marie was very devoted to the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary order. There will be a viewing from 11am to 12 noon Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12:30pm at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019
