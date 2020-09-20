Marie E Sigismondi
Blackwood - passed away on September 18, 2020 in Blackwood, NJ. Beloved daughter of Helen Sigismondi of Blackwood, NJ, her siblings Edward H. Sigismondi, Jr. Eileen (Joseph) Pisano and Patricia Sigismondi. She is also survived by niece Stephanie (Jose) Perez, nephew Joseph Sigismondi and niece Victoria Pisano.
Marie resided and worked in Manhattan as a professional hair colorist at the Warren Tricomi Salon at the Plaza Hotel and prior to that for the Pierre-Michel Salon and trained many junior colorists.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Sunday, September 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at The Funeral Manor, 1585 Hider Lane, Gloucester Twp., NJ 08021. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday morning, September 28 at 11:00 am at St. Jude Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment is private.
For more detailed information, please visit thefuneralmanor.com
. Face coverings are mandatory.