Marie Elizabeth Clarke
Cherry Hill & formerly Mt. Ephraim - Marie Elizabeth Clarke on May 13, 2019 age 93, of Cherry Hill, NJ; formerly of Mt. Ephraim. Born to Mae & Sal Ricciardelli in Philadelphia, PA.
Marie was a kind, gentle soul with a big heart. She loved old movies, musicals, plays; to draw, sew, read, learn & travel. She loved to sing & dance; and was always ready to smile, laugh & have fun. Marie had many jobs throughout life; the longest held, most difficult-rewarding and most important was being a Mom. Her greatest love in life was for her children. She taught us the importance of family, God, respect, tradition; to always be polite, kind & willing to help others. Mom was always there for us with support, encouragement, hugs & comfort. The mother-child relationship in life is unique. Mom made it special. We know how much you love us Mom. You will be dearly missed. We love you, always.
Marie was predeceased by her husband John, Sr. and sisters, Agnes & Edith. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Tobin; children, Linda Cesarini (late Dan), John, Jr. "Chip," Tricia, Marie "Re" & Cyndi; grandchildren, Teri Calloway (Matt), Steve, Siobhan & Sarah; great grandchildren, Keely & Kate; and several nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on May 20, 2019 from 9:30am-11am at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to Autism Speaks 1060 State Rd., 2nd floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 (autismspeaks.org) & Children's Tumor Foundation 120 Wall St., floor 16, New York, NY 10005 (ctf.org).
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019