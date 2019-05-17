Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elizabeth Clarke


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Elizabeth Clarke Obituary
Marie Elizabeth Clarke

Cherry Hill & formerly Mt. Ephraim - Marie Elizabeth Clarke on May 13, 2019 age 93, of Cherry Hill, NJ; formerly of Mt. Ephraim. Born to Mae & Sal Ricciardelli in Philadelphia, PA.

Marie was a kind, gentle soul with a big heart. She loved old movies, musicals, plays; to draw, sew, read, learn & travel. She loved to sing & dance; and was always ready to smile, laugh & have fun. Marie had many jobs throughout life; the longest held, most difficult-rewarding and most important was being a Mom. Her greatest love in life was for her children. She taught us the importance of family, God, respect, tradition; to always be polite, kind & willing to help others. Mom was always there for us with support, encouragement, hugs & comfort. The mother-child relationship in life is unique. Mom made it special. We know how much you love us Mom. You will be dearly missed. We love you, always.

Marie was predeceased by her husband John, Sr. and sisters, Agnes & Edith. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Tobin; children, Linda Cesarini (late Dan), John, Jr. "Chip," Tricia, Marie "Re" & Cyndi; grandchildren, Teri Calloway (Matt), Steve, Siobhan & Sarah; great grandchildren, Keely & Kate; and several nieces & nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on May 20, 2019 from 9:30am-11am at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to Autism Speaks 1060 State Rd., 2nd floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 (autismspeaks.org) & Children's Tumor Foundation 120 Wall St., floor 16, New York, NY 10005 (ctf.org).
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now