Marie F. Gifford
Mt. Ephraim - Marie F. Gifford (nee Matheis), on August 29, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Bob" Gifford. Devoted mother of Robert J. Gifford, Sr. (Karen), Marie Wagner (Joe) and the late Joseph W. Gifford. Loving grandmom of Rob, Jr. (Amanda), Lauren (Michael), Joseph and Matthew (Jill) and great grandmom of Matthew William. Dear sister of the late Gloria Fala and Verena Gallagher. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gifford was a lifelong member of Annunciation BVM Church. She also taught CCD at Annunciation and Mary, Mother of the Church and was past president of the Altar and Rosary Society. There will be a viewing from 8:45 to 9:45am Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Gifford's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019