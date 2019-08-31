Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Marie Gifford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Gifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Gifford


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie F. Gifford Obituary
Marie F. Gifford

Mt. Ephraim - Marie F. Gifford (nee Matheis), on August 29, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Bob" Gifford. Devoted mother of Robert J. Gifford, Sr. (Karen), Marie Wagner (Joe) and the late Joseph W. Gifford. Loving grandmom of Rob, Jr. (Amanda), Lauren (Michael), Joseph and Matthew (Jill) and great grandmom of Matthew William. Dear sister of the late Gloria Fala and Verena Gallagher. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gifford was a lifelong member of Annunciation BVM Church. She also taught CCD at Annunciation and Mary, Mother of the Church and was past president of the Altar and Rosary Society. There will be a viewing from 8:45 to 9:45am Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Gifford's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now