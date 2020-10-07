Marie Fanelli



Audubon - On October 5, 2020, Marie (nee Castiglia), formerly of Audubon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Marie was known to many as an active volunteer and deeply dedicated to her Catholic faith.



Marie was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late, Joseph N. Fanelli. She is the loving mother of Joseph N. Fanelli, Jr. and Linda Marie Fanelli. She is the cherished grandmother of Joseph N. III and Isabella Marian Fanelli. She is the dear sister of Elizabeth (Bernard) Tartaglia, Nancy (Santo) Donia and the late, Nicholas Castiglia. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning, 11:00 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ 08033. Inurnment at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the church or the Oaklyn Food Pantry, Oaklyn Baptist Church, 29 E. Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107.









